Nigerian woman put up for sale in Lebanon returns

ADVERTISEMENT

A 30-year-old Nigeria, Peace Busari, who was put up for sale in Lebanon, has arrived in Nigeria.

Busari was recently advertised for sale on Facebook by a Lebanese, Wael Jerro, but was rescued in April following the intervention of the Nigerian Mission in Beirut, Lebanon.

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed her departure from Lebanon.

She also disclosed that Temitope, another Nigerian accused of murder in Lebanon was also on the same flight.

“29 passengers just departed from Lebanon.

“And guess what?

“Temitope, who was left behind last time, accused of murder, is on board.

“And so is Peace Buhari (Busari), the girl who was put on sale on FB and rescued by the Nigerian mission.…” Dabiri-Erewa wrote on Twitter.

29 Passengers just departed from Lebanon . And guess what ? Temitope, who was left behind last time , accused of murder is on board . And so is Peace Buhari .the girl who was put on sale on FB and rescued by the Nigerian mission . Recall the story below https://t.co/VpgSP65Sfy — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) July 11, 2020

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking (NAPTIP) also confirmed the arrival of Ariwolo and others on Saturday.

NAPTIP said Ariwolo and the other returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja Saturday afternoon in a chartered flight, and were received by the chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, Tolulope Sadipe, lawmakers and government functionaries.

The returnees, who have been handed over to NAPTIP for rehabilitation, were driven out of the airport for the mandatory 14 days quarantine protocols of COVID-19.

The House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs had, on Thursday, held a meeting with the Lebanese ambassador to Nigeria, Houssam Diab, where the alleged maltreatment of Nigerians living in the country was discussed.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App