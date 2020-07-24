Nigerian woman gives birth to quadruplet in Dubai, seeks help for repatriation

ADVERTISEMENT

A Nigerian woman, Suliyah Abdulkareem that gave birth to quadruplets in Dubai, United Arab Emirates has begged to be repatriated to Nigeria

CNN reports that the 29-year old gave birth to the four children on July 1 but has remained in Dubai due to the coronavirus travel restrictions.

The Federal government in March 2020 placed a travel restriction on flight operations as part of measures to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suliyah’s husband, Tijani Abdulkareem disclosed that they had hoped that the travel restrictions would be lifted before her due date but that never happened.

According to him, the delivery of the quadruplets in Dubai cost fortune as his wife went into premature labour and had the babies via an emergency C-section.

“We thought the travel situation would improve … but the lockdown made it difficult to get flights,” he said.

Abdulkareem added that the babies’ early arrival has also affected his finances.

The couple owe around $120,000 and are incurring daily charges of $5,000 to keep the babies in separate incubators.

The father said they have been relying on the goodwill of the hospital and the generosity of the Nigerian community in Dubai.

“The hospital has really helped us.

“They discharged my wife and are doing all they can to ensure that the babies are doing well. The Nigerian community has also been like a family to us,” Abdulkareem said.

The Chairman of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa confirmed the Commission was aware and has reached out to the family ahead of its next phase of evacuation.

“The mission is on top of the matter and is in constant touch with the family,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

In May, about 250 Nigerians were evacuated from the United Arab Emirates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

