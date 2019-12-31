  1. Home
  3. Nigerian troops doing a lot to contain Boko Haram
Nigerian troops doing a lot to contain Boko Haram

Multinational Force kills 40 Boko Haram
Nigerian Army Troops

Asked if the military will by next year completely subdue the ISWAP, a Boko Haram faction with active cells along the shores of the Lake Chad, Rear Admiral Ekwe-Ibas said, “I will like you to look at it from a broader African perspective. We have in recent past witnessed attacks in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and other countries in West Africa.

“Of course, the genesis of the ISWAP is well known to all of us here. While it is painful to lose people and from within, I think the military is doing all within its power to ensure that we overcome the menace and the threats posed by ISWAP.

“You will also recall that just two weeks back, we had over 27 attacks from Boko Haram and ISWAP in the North-east alone.

Our gallant troops out there were able to repel those attacks and even take out some of their commanders. So, it is a thing of concern but the armed forces of Nigeria are doing all in their power to ensure that together with other regional partners, the menace of ISWAP is contained.”

