Nigerian transport institute can design Made-in-Nigeria vehicles — Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation says the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) Zaria, has all it takes to design Made-in-Nigeria vehicles.

Amaechi stated this in a statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs, NITT, Mr Paul Mshelizah, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Zaria.

Mshelizah said the Minister stated this during a familiarisation and facility tour of the institute in Zaria, Kaduna State during the repositioning retreat by the institute.

Amaechi said: “NITT has all it takes to design a car, I am sure the institute could convince the Federal Government that it has what it takes to design a made in Nigeria car.

“From design, to engine, to body, then funding will not be an issue, we can create patency for NITT.”

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the facilities but called on its management to ensure proper use and adequate maintenance of the equipment.

Amaechi also advised the NITT to seek accreditation from National Universities Commission (NUC), to run certain diploma programmes toward metamorphosing into a full-fledged university of transport and logistics.

The Minister pledged the ministry’s support to help in the creation of more faculties in the institute.

He, however, called for a holistic perusal of the institute’s enabling law to know the scope of its mandate. (NAN)

