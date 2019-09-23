Nigerian students are energetic, enthusiastic – U.S. Consul General

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Consul General, Claire Pierangelo, on Monday said that Nigeria had energetic and enthusiastic students who have visions for themselves.

She made the assertion while addressing participants at the 20th Annual Education USA College and Career Fair for prospective undergraduate and graduate students.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Pierangelo, Nigeria has the highest percentage of students in the U.S. from Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

“We are pleased to be hosting many students from Nigeria because we want them to be able to come back and build a future for themselves and for their country.

“Nigeria has over 12,000 students in the U.S., making the country the number one source of students for the U.S,’’ she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Education in USA provides international students with accurate comprehensive and current information about how to apply to colleges and universities.

It is a network of over 400 advising centers that help international students navigate the process of studying in the U.S.

According to Pierangelo, education being the most powerful weapon in the world is the one thing that makes a difference in every country.

“Education is a great means of fulfilling dreams and there is nothing more rewarding than to see students grow and achieve their dreams

“These college representatives are here to help students realize their dreams,’’ she said.

Matthew Phillips, a Consular Officer, who enlightened participants about student visas and how to get through the interview process, urged prospective students not to follow scripts or rehearse before going for visa interviews.

According to him, the interview process generates nerves in people and there have been a lot of misinterpretations on the topic.

“Be prepared for your visa interview, you do not have to rehearse all you’re going to say.

“We only seek to understand why you want to study in the U.S., know if you’re a credible student and if you have the finances to pay your tuition.

“Your story must be authentic in order for your visa to be approved,’’ he said.

He admonished participants not to fall victims of fraudulent individuals who portray themselves as visa application guides.

NAN also reports that admission officers and representatives from U.S. colleges and universities were present to provide students, parents and guardians with information about their application processes, standardised testing, and scholarship opportunities. (NAN)

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App