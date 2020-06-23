Nigerian startups qualify for Google programme

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight Nigerian start-ups have been selected to participate in the 2020 “Google for Startups Accelerator Africa – Class Five” scheduled to run for three months with one week virtual bootcamp per month from June 29 to September 11, 2020.

The Class Five of Google for Startups Accelerator Africa, previously known as Google Launchpad Accelerator Africa, will take place online, as it is now one combined class of 20 startups, rather than the two classes per year held previously.

The selected startups are from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Tunisia and Zimbabwe, and they cut across industries, including logistics, transportation, education, agriculture, e-commerce, media, health and professional services.

Nigerian startups selected are Credpal, which develops consumer credit infrastructure to ease consumer credit purchases and enable retail businesses to provide on-demand credit for consumers in Africa; Crop2Cash, an offline accessible platform for farmers making it possible for them to pay, get paid, and access agricultural credit via USSD while assuring financial institutions of their lending capital.

Others are Curacel, a claims and fraud detection platform for African insurers; Festival Coins, a suite of tools to help event organisers produce better events, with features including online ticketing, access control, cashless payments, and event reporting; Send, a digital freight forwarder and customs broker for Africa; Stears, a provider of high-quality African information that improves decision-making; The Smarthub, a platform to build and develop smart ideas for social impact, scalability and investment; and Judy, a smart, comprehensive database of African case law and legislation.

According to the Communications and Public Affairs Manager of Google (West Africa), Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, since its launch in 2018, the programme has worked with 47 startups from 17 African countries: Algeria, Botswana, Cameroon, Côte D’Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

