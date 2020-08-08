Nigerian Speakers condemn ‘siege’ on Edo Assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

The Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria has condemned the recent ‘siege’ on Edo State House of Assembly.

This was contained in a statement signed by Chairman of the group and Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on Saturday.

While reacting to the incident, the group alleged that the siege were carried out by thugs loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki.

according to the Conference of Speakers, “the removal of the roofs” of the hallowed Assembly is an injury to Nigeria’s democracy and must be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians.

“It is sheer recklessness and a proof of dictatorship for a governor who is supposed to be the head of the executive arm of government to decide to take charge of another arm through questionable means like it happened in Edo.

“There were reports linking the removal of the roof and the offloading of gravel at the complex to purported plans by the government to renovate the Assembly but we think this is an afterthought,” the statement read.

Security operatives had, on Thursday morning, took over the state assembly complex with patrol vehicles stationed around the area.

The deputy speaker of the state assembly, Yekini Idiaye, was removed on Wednesday barely 48 hours after he threw his weight behind the candidature of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September governorship election in the state.

The roof of the assembly was also removed “for renovation” as it was alleged that some 14 members of the assembly were planning to impeach the Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

