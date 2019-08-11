Nigerian roads will be safer if all keep to traffic rules – ACM Olagunju

ADVERTISEMENT

Our roads will be safer if we all obey traffic rules and regulation, Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO) in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara states, ACM Kayode Olagunju, has said.

The Assistant Corps Marshal stated this in his Sallah message to Muslims.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We believe that all must cooperate with the Federal Road Safety Corps operatives and other security agencies for us to have better road culture,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He warned against driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicants, underage driving, use of phone while driving, overloading and driving above the speed limit.

“We believe that accidents don’t just occur, they are caused,” he added.

The ACM reminded motorcyclists and tricycle operators on the 2nd of October deadline for them to obtain the vehicle number plates and riders’ Licence, describing it as sacrosanct.

“We will be on the road to massively arrest those who are disobeying the rules and regulations,” he assured.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App