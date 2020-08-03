Nigerian president of Igbo extraction is a desideratum now

ADVERTISEMENT

So, in the interest of peace and unity in Nigeria, and for the sake of our country’s continued existence as one indivisible country, common sense dictates that all the major political parties in Nigeria should cede their presidential tickets to politicians of Igbo descent.

The emergence of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction has become an over-riding imperative for Nigeria, now. When an Igbo person becomes the president of Nigeria, it will disabuse the minds of Igbo people of their feelings and notions that they are second class Nigerian citizens, who are unwanted in Nigeria. Again, the emergence of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction will decelerate the high tempo of the clamour for the carving out of the Sovereign State of Biafra from Nigeria.

So, I urge my Igbo compatriots, especially Igbo politicians, to close ranks, bury their political differences, build political alliances with other ethnic groups, and support a consensus political candidate of Igbo lineage.

Chiedu Uche Okoye, Uruowulu-Obosi, Anambra State

writerlyadichie@gmail.com

