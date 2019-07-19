Nigerian pilgrims begin journey from Madinah to Makkah

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has begun the transportation of Nigerian pilgrims from Madinah to Makkah for this year’s Hajj exercise.

NAHCON’s Madinah Coordinator Alhaji Ahmad Maigari told journalists in Madinah yesterday that the commission gave the contract to transport 35,000 pilgrims from Madinah to Makkah to a company known as Hafil.

Alhaji Maigari said the transportation which commenced yesterday with 3,801 pilgrims from Katsina and Lagos States would continue today (Friday).

The Manager of the company, Madinah Branch, Talal Sheriff, said the firm was 100 per cent ready for the operation to convey the Nigerian pilgrims to Makkah.

