Nigerian Navy promotes 17 Rear Admirals, 123 other senior officers

The Board of the Nigerian Navy (NN) has approved the promotion of 140 naval officers to various senior ranks.

A statement from Navy spokesman, Commodore Suleiman Dahun, on Sunday said that the Navy Board gave the approval on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

According to him, the promotion released showed that 65 Lieutenant Commanders were promoted to the rank of Commander, 26 Commanders were promoted to Captain, 32 Captains to Commodore and 17 Commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral.

He said the newly-promoted Rear Admirals are Dickson Olisemenogor, Elkanah Jaiyeola, Baribuma Kole, Othaniel Filafa, Akinga Ayafa, Danjuma Moses, Vincent Okeke, Yakubu Wambai and Emmanuel Beckley.

Others are Perry Onwuzulike, Nuhu Bala, Chukwu Okafor, Tanko Pani, Ibrahim Dewu, Monday Unurhiere, Joseph Akpan and Olumuyiwa Olotu.

The newly-promoted Commodores are Kabir Mohammed, Shehu Gombe, Ibrahim Mohammed, Musa Katagum, Gideon Kachim, Semiu Adepegba, Pakiribo Anabraba, Bob-Manuel Effiong, Suleiman Ibrahim.

Others are Danjuma Ndanusa, Haruna Zego, Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, Victor Choji, Mohammed Dahiru, Nnamdi Ekwom, Stephen Ibrahim, Desmond Igbo, Mohammed Muye, Kunle Oguntuga, Aniefiok Uko, and Olufemi Adeleke.

Also promoted Commodores are Etop Ebe, Usman Faruk, Paul Efe-Oghene, Michael Igwe, Ikenna Ubani, Musliu Yusuff, Samuel Ngatuwa, Omotola Olukoya, Dolapo Shittu, Abiodun Alade, and Emmanuel Anakwe.

Dahun said the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, charged them to rededicate themselves to their responsibilities and remain loyal to the nation and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari.

