Nigerian Muslims mourn as Sultan’s deputy dies at 87

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and President, Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Alhaji Sakariyah Babalola is dead.

He died this morning at the age of 87, according to the Chairman, Media and Communication Committee of MUSWEN, Abdulrahman Balogun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Popularly known as SOB, the deceased was a philanthropist and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Telemobile Nigeria Limited.

The Janazah prayer would take place this afternoon at the Lagos Central Mosque, Idumota Lagos. It would be led by the Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaimon Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla.

The NSCIA, in a statement, announced the transition of the deceased.

“The Council commiserates with His Eminence, the President General of NSCIA and Sultan of Sokoto, the National Officers of NSCIA, the Executive Security and the entire MUSWEN family, the family of the late leader and the generality of Nigerian Muslim Ummah on the demise of Alh. Babalola.

“The Council prays that Almighty Allah admit its late leader to Aljanna Firdaos.

“We also pray that Allah grant the family and all the Ummah fortitude to bear the loss and cope with the big vacuum he left behind (Amin),” Prof. Salisu Shehu, Deputy Secretary General, NSCIA said in a statement.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App