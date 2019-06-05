Nigerian Military condemns ill-treatment of arrested suspects by troops

ADVERTISEMENT

The Defence Headquarters has condemned a video footage, trending in the social media, displaying the maltreatment of some suspected armed bandits and kidnappers who were arrested along Abuja – Kaduna road during a recent operation.

The defence spokesman, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, said: “Apparently, the troops had, in their overzealousness, tied one of the suspects to a stake in a desperate attempt to extract information from him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nwachukwu said, “the DHQ wishes to unambigously state that the act exhibited by the troops in the video footage is very unprofessional and an outright violation of the code of conduct handed down to guide the conduct and behaviour of troops of the AFN during operations.

“The DHQ therefore, in very strong terms, condemn this act of ineptitude and exhibition of lawlessness.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the DHQ considered the conduct of the troops highly regrettable.

He added that, in order to promptly address the anomally, the Chief of Defence Staff had ordered a thorough investigation into the incident to bring to book, all those found culpable in accordance with the military justice system.

He urged members of the public to report any such misdemeanor to security agencies whenever they are observed.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App