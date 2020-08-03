Nigerian masses are behind Mamman Daura

ADVERTISEMENT

We, the Nigerian masses hereby endorse the statement credited to Mal. Mamman Daura, who, in a recent BBC Hausa interview, said that zoning of the Presidency should be jettisoned for competence.

The Presidency of our great country should be devoid of religious and ethnic garb, once anybody who aspires for the exalted office is deemed to possess the required intellect, he should be allowed to contest.

The issue of rotation was brought into our polity by the PDP, now it is causing strife, hence Mamman Daura’s postulation is now timely and correct. We the masses, who always bear the brunt, are solidly behind him, only selfish ones will disagree.

Our eyes are open, no one can deceive us any longer.

We will vote for the right person, those with ears, let them hear.

Alh. Abubakar Sokoto, Abu Abuja,

Chairman of Development Watchdog Concept (DWC)

