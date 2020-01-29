Nigerian leaders averse to truth — Zulum

ADVERTISEMENT

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum says many of the Nigerians leaders are averse to truth.

The governor was yesterday at the National Defence College in Abuja delivering a researched paper on “Strategic Leadership: The Challenges of Insurgency in Borno State”.

He said: “A strategic leader must be a strategic listener and reader. A strategic thinker must also be a strategic learner. A strategic leader must be willing to hear the truth and to learn.

“However, telling the truth and accepting the truth has been our major problems in Nigeria. Some people will never tell you the truth when you are in power and honestly, many of us in power also do not want to hear the truth, we prefer to be told what we like to hear and that is a serious deficit in strategic leadership.”

Zulum said the Boko Haram crisis had led to the emergence of 59,311 orphans whose fathers were killed and 59,213 widows that lost husbands to the insurgency in different parts of the state.

He listed his government’s immediate, short and long term strategic plans as including investing on security, enrolling out-of-school children in existing and new mega schools as well as banning political thuggery.

The commandant of the college, Rear admiral M.M Kadiri and the college’s Director of Studies, D.G Prayero, commended Zulum’s “frank” presentation and exemplary leadership style which, according to them, have earned him so much respect and admiration within the few months he has been a governor.

