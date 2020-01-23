Nigerian lady who dumped Medicine for Engineering makes distinction in Hungary

ADVERTISEMENT

A Nigerian lady, Amarachi Osuji has narrated a moving story of how she dumped medicine for Chemical engineering after struggling with the course for three years.

Making the academic change did not come easily as she dithered for three years before she gathered the strength for the pivotal step.

The need to switch to engineering started after her first semester in Hungary. She pushed on for 5 semesters. By that time, the scholarship she was on was dealt a blow by government negligence.

After bouts with depression, she called home and told them about wanting to leave medicine. Her family did not take it lightly as she got many calls from them trying to dissuade her but on Friday, January 17, she graduated with a first-class degree with a 4.9 CGPA and an award for sterling academic excellence.

Here are her tweets:

The day has come. #Thread

In 2013, a very young version of myself left Nigeria to study medicine in Hungary. After my first semester, I realized I had made a mistake with my choice but a part of me thought it was too soon to tell so I decided to wait a bit https://t.co/D1IMUrejJL — Ms OSJ (@ms_osj) January 20, 2020

I was waiting to see if I’d have a change of heart and perhaps see that my initial thought about it being a mistake was wrong.

This waiting time lasted 5 more semesters, totalling 3 years.

In this time, it became increasingly clear that I really had made a mistake — Ms OSJ (@ms_osj) January 20, 2020

But the more I waited, the “closer” I was to the finish line and the more difficult it was to leave and retrace my steps.

Also, I was on a scholarship and leaving would mean losing that and placing the burden of my fees on my parents. It was a really tough decision to make. — Ms OSJ (@ms_osj) January 20, 2020

By 2016, in between dealing with depression, the burden of med school and being abandoned by the government, I had had enough. It was finally time to leave, after 3 years of waiting.

I remember calling my dad and crying profusely. — Ms OSJ (@ms_osj) January 20, 2020

Told him what I had decided and gave him the task of breaking the news to my mum😂

Then the calls from Nigeria started. Nearly all my family members called to convince me to change my mind and point out repeatedly how I was throwing away 3 years of my life — Ms OSJ (@ms_osj) January 20, 2020

But my mind was made up and there was no going back.

Reluctantly, they all eventually let me be and allowed me follow my heart.

I dumped medicine for Chemical engineering. — Ms OSJ (@ms_osj) January 20, 2020

Many people express surprise when they hear this because they expect me to have switched to an “easier” course.

The thing is, I’m not stupid or a dullard. I’ve always been an excellent student but med school just wasn’t the right fit for me. — Ms OSJ (@ms_osj) January 20, 2020

Anyway, on Friday I graduated with a First Class with Distinction with a 4.9/5 CGPA and an award for my academic performance and extracurricular activities.

P.S. nobody forced me to study medicine when I did. It was 100% my choice. pic.twitter.com/5a7kbUcIhy — Ms OSJ (@ms_osj) January 20, 2020

This is to encourage anyone who has realized they’ve made the wrong decision and are too afraid to correct their steps.

Please do it, your future self will thank you!#retweet to encourage someone — Ms OSJ (@ms_osj) January 20, 2020

