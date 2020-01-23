  1. Home
Nigerian lady who dumped Medicine for Engineering makes distinction in Hungary

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
A Nigerian lady, Amarachi Osuji has narrated a moving story of how she dumped medicine for Chemical engineering after struggling with the course for three years.

Making the academic change did not come easily as she dithered for three years before she gathered the strength for the pivotal step.

The need to switch to engineering started after her first semester in Hungary. She pushed on for 5 semesters. By that time, the scholarship she was on was dealt a blow by government negligence.

After bouts with depression, she called home and told them about wanting to leave medicine. Her family did not take it lightly as she got many calls from them trying to dissuade her but on Friday, January 17, she graduated with a first-class degree with a 4.9 CGPA and an award for sterling academic excellence.

Here are her tweets:

