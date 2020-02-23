Nigerian judges in danger – Lawyer

ADVERTISEMENT

An Abuja-based human rights lawyer and gender activist, Esther Uzoma, has said judges are no longer safe in the country, given the tendency of politicians to politicize decisions of the court, especially those of the Supreme Court.

Ms. Uzoma, who is the founder of Proactive Gender Initiative (PGI), warned yesterday in Abuja that the relentless assault on judicial pronouncements even to the homes of judges was a dangerous signal of clear descent to anarchy.

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that a group of protesters under the aegis of Bayelsa APC Youth Vanguard for RealChange on Wednesday led a protest to the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Odili over the Supreme Court’s decision removing Bayelsa governor-elect, David Lyon, over certificate forgery by his running mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo.

“The attack on the judiciary politicians over decisions of the court and now to even protest at the home of a justice to say the least is deplorable and must be halted before it becomes a pattern,” she said.

