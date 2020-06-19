Nigerian govt vows to protect refugees within its borders

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Commissioner of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Senator Basheer Mohammed, said Nigeria will protect all refugees within her borders.

In his speech delivered at the 2020 World Refugee Day Celebration held at the Army Resource center and made available to Daily Trust, he said the commission is against all acts of discrimination at all levels.

More than 20 years ago, the United Nations declared World Refugee Day as an annual celebration.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimates that 70.8 million people are refugees or have been displaced in violence in their own countries, and one out of every 100 people in the world has fled their homes.

And according to the UNHCR’s office in Calabar, there are over 57,000 refugees in the country.

The 57,000 Cameroonian refugees in the country are in Akwa Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States.

The federal commissioner said as an agency that is responsible and dedicated to the empowerment, rehabilitation and livelihood support for refugees in Nigeria, “we make a strong statement today that we recognize you, we stand with you and will continue to support you to a place of improved dignity and prosperity.

Speaking further, he said; “on this day, we identify with the concerns of refugees around the world.

“Your strength, your courage, and your resilience are remarkable.

“Many of you have left your countries in response to threats based on religion, race, membership of a particular social group, and in some cases due to war in various parts of the world.

“But, we want you to know, today more than ever, the Nigerian Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari is fully behind you and will continue to protect you,” Senator Basheer said.

According to the Commissioner, the establishment of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons itself is a testimony of the country’s commitment to the plight of refugees, migrants as well as Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs.

The Commissioner stated further that even with the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus, the efforts of its office in supporting the needs of refugees, migrants and IDPs has not slowed down.

He said: “We have also reached out to all camps and host communities with protective supplies, such as hand sanitizers, buckets and face masks”.

