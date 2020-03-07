Nigerian government to go after users of unregistered SIM cards

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has vowed to nab users of unregistered SIM cards.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the commission, Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, said the commission will collaborate with security agencies in achieving its target.

Speaking in an interview with journalists after the NCC special day at the ongoing Kaduna International Trade Fair, the NCC boss, who was represented by the commission’s Director of Zonal Operations, Hajiya Amina Shehu, said the commission’s target is to ensure that all SIM card are registered.

He said: “If a SIM owner has his or her details registered on the SIM, it is very crucial in assisting the security operatives in nabbing perpetrators of evil using the sim.

“There are laws on the registration of SIM card and we have a department at the commission called compliance, monitoring and enforcement. That department is actually for enforcement and making sure that all networks or individuals that do not register, or they register wrongly, particularly if you register with an intent to perpetrate any criminal, be handed over to the security operatives because we don’t have the mandate to do what the security operatives are doing.

“We have effective collaboration and partnership with the security operatives to nab some of these people who register wrongly. Some do multiple registration with a bad intent.”

He stated that this year’s theme, “Unlocking Nigerian Economic Potentials Through Regional Integration” is apt as it avails the commission the opportunity to educate and inform Nigerians on the initiatives being taken by the commission to ensure that telecommunication services get to the unserved and underserved areas of the country.

He added that: “One of the issues affecting telecoms consumers which the Commission has proffered solution to, is Cybercrime and e-fraud. This is any criminal activity in which computers or networks are used as tools, target or place. The Commission recently organized a Cyber Security enlightenment programme where telecom stakeholders were enlightened on cybercrimes and dangers associated with it.

“The Commission advices all consumers not to open unfamiliar emails, never to post personal identification information online or save their passwords online. Note also that your Bank will never ask you for your personal detail via Internet.

“Child online protection is another issue confronting our telecom consumers. The Commission has been educating parents on their roles regarding child online protection. The sensitization programmes are targeted at parents, aimed at equipping them with the right knowledge they require to limit the exposure of their children to the negative aspects of Internet use.”

