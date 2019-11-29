Nigerian girls being trafficked to Egypt, says NAPTIP DG

ADVERTISEMENT

Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Julie Okah-Donli has expressed concern that a lot of Nigerian girls are being trafficked to Egypt.

She warned girls not to fall victims, saying many young girls were being lured to the North African country with the hope of getting ‘nonexistent’ jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okah-Donli who confirmed this in a chat with Daily Trust advised the girls not to be deceived that there are jobs for them in Egypt.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

She said the only job available to young girls is slavery, sexual exploitation and abuse.

The DG who spoke on her way from Egypt where she attended a conference disclosed that she met many young girls on her way to Egypt who she suspected were being trafficked to the country.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App