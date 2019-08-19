Nigerian football coaches optimistic FIFA ban on Siasia will be lifted

ADVERTISEMENT

The Association of football coaches in Nigeria has said there is nothing to worry about over the recent ban slammed on one of them by the world football ruling body, FIFA over bribery and match fixing.

Last Friday, FIFA announced life ban for Coach Samson Siasia, a former Super Eagles, U-20 and U-23 coach after it said in a statement that he has been found guilty of “having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.”

In a swift response, the coach denied any wrong doing and has vowed to clear his name.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, the president of Nigeria Football Coaches Association, Ladan Bosso said coaches in Nigeria were solidly behind the embattled coach.

He said there is nothing to worry about as the former international will surely clear himself of all the allegations levelled against him by FIFA.

Bosso said the association is following with keen interest what is happening but is not ready to make any hasty conclusion.

“Nigerian coaches are confident that Siasia will clear his name of the allegations. There is nothing to be worried about.

“I once walked down similar path but mine had to do with inappropriate language and when I explained myself, my four year ban was reduced to four months.

“We believe Siasia’s ban will be lifted, if he is able to exonerate himself. We therefore call on him to be calm and do the needful as we are with him in this,” he said.

