Nigerian emerges president-elect of International Food Science Academy

The Chairman of the Technical Advisory Group on Book Development (TAG) of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof Charles Aworh has emerged President-Elect of the International Academy of Food Science and Technology (IAFoST), the Academy Council of the International Union of Food Science and Technology (IUFoST) for 2020-2022 term.

In a letter to Prof. Aworh by the Executive Director of IUFoST, Judith Meech on behalf of the Board of Directors, the Union thanked Prof. Aworh for his willingness to serve IUFoST and IAFoST in the Academy Council, a statement from TETfund said.

Meech expressed optimism that with Prof. Aworh’s commitment, expertise and leadership qualities, the Union looked forward to the continued advancement of the discipline of Food Science and Technology for the betterment of all.

IAFoST is a statutory component of IUFoST that collectively forms a pool of scientific expertise in food science and technology from which IUFoST draws non-aligned expert advice on scientific matters.

Speaking on the emergence of Prof. Charles Aworh as President-Elect of the Academy Council, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro, on behalf of the Board, Management and staff of the Fund congratulated him on his well-deserved election and added that TETFund is proud to be associated with his achievements.

