Nigerian Embassy in Cotonou not attacked — Ambassador

The Nigerian Embassy in Cotonou, the Republic of Benin, yesterday debunked insinuations arising from a video clip that the embassy was attacked by hoodlums. The Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Kayode Oguntuase, stated: “The Embassy wishes to refute this fake news and reiterate that the Embassy of Nigeria in Cotonou was never attacked and is not under any form of attack.

“The Embassy premises and its personnel are currently safe, well protected and free from any form of threat or danger.”

