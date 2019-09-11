Nigerian border will continue to remain close – Customs CG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hamid Ali (rtd), says Nigerian borders will continue to remain close until the countries sharing border with Nigeria come into term with the conditions laid down by the Nigerian government.

The Customs CG, made this known when he visited Maigatari Nigeria/Niger Republic border on Wednesday, saying Nigeria could no longer fold its arms watching such countries flourishing at the detriment of Nigerian economy.

Ali, who arrived border town of Maigatari in chopper, told journalists that countries sharing border with Nigeria had continue to encourage the importation of all forms of contraband that are known to such countries were inimical to the development of Nigeria.

He added that despite the measure in place the door for dialogue was still open in order to enter into new agreement capable of respecting Nigeria’s economic policies.

He explained that his visit was based on presidential directive, saying part of the reasons was to see for himself the progress made within the period the borders were closed.

The CG, who urged the personnel of the joint taskforce, to ensure total closure of the border against any act capable of compromising the Nigerian interest, also pinpointed that the visit was also to see to their welfare with a view to boost their moral for effective enforcement.

“The Nigerian borders will remain close until the countries sharing border with Nigeria come into term with conditions put in place for the economic policies of the country, in terms of what comes into the country.

“This is the first time in the history of this country of having a joint taskforce that includes the military, Customs, immigration and the police.

“The Federal Government came up with such formation in order to ensure absolute closure of all the borders,” he said.

