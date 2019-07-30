Nigerian Aviation College begins diploma and post graduate programmes

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria has introduced Ordinary National Diploma (OND), Higher National Diploma (HND) and Post Graduate Diploma in aviation.

Rector of the college, Capt. Abdulsalami Mohammed said the new programmes were introduced to boost human capital development in aviation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday, Mohammed explained that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) had given the college, an International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regional training centre, the nod to start the programmes, saying sale of forms had since commenced.

ADVERTISEMENT

For OND, he disclosed that the college would run courses on Electrical/Electronics Engineering Technology, Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Technology, while for HND, programmes have been introduced for Aviation Management, Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Technology (Avionics option), Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Technology (Airframe/Power Plant Option).

He also said the college would offer PGD in Aviation Management (full time), which would be held in Zaria, Kaduna State, while the part-time of the programme would hold in Lagos.

The Rector said the programme would improve the capacity of the college to deliver on its mandate of contributing to manpower development in aviation in line with the vision of the present administration.

He said: “We are introducing the OND, HND and PDG programmes to interested candidates, especially those already in aviation in order to increase their knowledge and exposure. Just as you are aware, education is the bedrock of any society.”

“All the courses will take place in Zaria, except the PGD, which has both full time and part time. We decided to bring the part time programme to Lagos in order to attract aviation professionals more. We discovered that most of them are working and their tight schedules may not permit them to run such a programme in Zaria. So, we brought it closer to them in Lagos.”

“The only difference in it and the full time is just a semester. For the full time, a student will complete the programme in two semesters, while for the part time, it is just in three semesters. We hope that this programme will further increase the knowledge of aviation professionals in the industry and will enhance professionalism.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App