Nigerian artiste Olamide welcomes second son

Published Date
Olumide and new baby Photo: Instagram

Popular Nigerian artiste, Olamide, also known as ‘baddosneh’ and Adebukumi Aisha Suleiman, have welcomed their second son in Maryland, USA.

The rapper took to his Instagram page to announce the birth, with a photo of himself carrying the baby.

Olamide proposed to his girlfriend and mother of his son in 2018.

The pair, who have been together since 2011, also have another son, Maximilian Boluwatife who was born in 2015. (NAN)

