Nigerian Army University, Biu

ADVERTISEMENT

Three years after its establishment and commencement of studies, the Senate Committee on Army is now debating a bill for its establishment! Meaning everything done before it is bereft of legality.

No matter; the Committee is pushing for the Nigerian Army University to establish “campuses in the six geopolitical zones of the country as part of moves to nip in the bud the security challenges confronting the country.” Additional benefits, according to the Committee, were that it would unite the country, bring developments (sic) and stem the crime rate in the country.

To rephrase an immortal one-liner: Never in our nation’s history has Nigeria invested so much hope on so little even when evidence to the contrary abounds.

M T Usman (aboumahmud@yahoo.com)

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App