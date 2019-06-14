Nigerian Army trains 256 retiring soldiers at Training Centre, Oshodi

ADVERTISEMENT

Two hundred and fifty-six military personnel, who have completed a six-month training in new skills on Friday formally retired from the service.

The soldiers, comprising 116 from the Nigerian Navy and 140 from the Nigerian Air Force were sent off at a ceremony held at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, (NAFRC) in Oshodi, Lagos State .

The ceremony was attended by top military brass both serving and retired, who urged them to contribute their quotas towards surmounting threats to lives and property within their communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that a total of 21 mid-level officers were also trained on Officers and Management Courses.

The officers comprised of five officers from the Nigerian Army, six from the Nigerian Navy and 10 from the Nigerian Air Force.

The NAFRC Commandant, Air Vice Marshal Sanni Liman, in his address, urged them to use their skills for a prosperous and healthy future.

“It is therefore imperative that you uphold the professional ethics you have imbibed over the years by remaining obedient to constituted authority,” he said.

Liman who listed some of the achievements of the centre, added that they were aimed at improving the training environment for soldiers and men.

“We have reconstructed and renovated, equipped and commissioned over 31 projects in the centre since July 2018.

“Few of the projects are the remodeled and furnished B Coy Trainees accommodation, 16 renovated quarters for accommodation of personnel, new Electroplating and Hydrographics Workshop, new Auto Oven Spraying Booth, model NAFRC Ranch.

“New Quarter Guard and Car Park, FIIRO Road NAFRC Link Road and NAFRC -FIIRO Road Gate, Children’s Park among others were also achieved.

“These projects were designed to improve the living accommodation and training environment for trainees, staff and their families at the Centre,” he said.

He implored the participants to utilise the entrepreneurship skills acquired in the optimal management in their services.

NAN reports that the trainees were trained in Tailoring, Plumbing, Music, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning, Barbing and Hairdressing.

Other areas are: Electrical and Electronics, Electroplating and Hydrographics as well as Bakery and many others. (NAN)

