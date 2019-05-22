Nigerian Army to induct more equipment for counter-insurgency

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army has said more weapons and equipment will soon be inducted into the counter-insurgency operational areas to bolster the fight against terrorism.

The spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Colonel Sagir Musa, in a statement on Wednesday, said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai gave the assurances during a visit to troops forward Operation Base in Buratai, Borno State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musa said the COAS was in his home town of Buratai on the 21st of May, where he interacted with the soldiers and urged them to remain focused and committed to bringing terrorism to an end.

He said the COAS assured the troops that more equipment will be inducted into the mission areas to boost their efforts in the war against terrorism and other assorted insecurities in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musa said he also used the opportunity to assure troops of his total commitment to their welfare and that of their families.

He said the COAS also charged them to strictly adhere to the extant Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct which guide their activities while on internal Security duty.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App