Nigerian Army to conduct range classification exercise in Bayelsa, Rivers

The headquarters of 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Yenagoa, says all units under its command will be conducting the 2019 Annual Range Classification Exercise from Saturday 15th of June to Sunday the 14th July 2019 at Elele Barracks Shooting Range.

A statement by 16 brigade spokesman, Major Jonah Danjuma, said that there would be massive movement of troops and equipment to the range area during the exercise.

He urged the people of Bayelsa State and Elele in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State not to be panic on sighting troops movement and hearing of gunshots.

He also advised residents of the areas, particularly farmers around, to stay away from the range areas during the period of the exercise.

