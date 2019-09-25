Nigerian Army to commence exercises Ayem Akpatuma II, Egwu Eke IV, Crocodile Smile IV

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army (NA) on Wednesday said it is set to commence simultaneous routine training exercises in the various geo-political zones of the country.

Army spokesman, Colonel Sagir Musa, in a statement said the exercises include Ayem Akpatuma II in the North Central and parts of North Western states of Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi and Taraba states.

It also includes Kaduna and Niger States in 1 and 3 Divisions Area of Responsibilities (AOR) including Headquarters Command Army Records, Guards Brigade and 707 Special Forces Brigade.

He said Exercise Egwu Eke IV which will be carried out in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria comprising Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states in 82 Division AOR.

Col. Musa said Exercise Crocodile Smile IV will as usual take place in the South-South and parts of South Western states of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Lagos, Ogun and Rivers states in 2, 6, 81 and 82 Divisions’ AOR.

He said similarly Operation Positive Identification will also be extended across the nation to check out for bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, ethnic militia, cattle rustlers as well as other sundry crimes across the various regions of the country.

He noted that as part of programmes imbued into the exercises, the Nigerian Army Women Corps, will stage a robust show of force/confidence building patrols in some selected locations in Nigeria.

He said in order to consolidate on the existing cordial civil-military relations, an elaborate Civil-Military Cooperation Line of activities will take place in the areas of community outreaches.

He said these include free medical outreach, educational outreach, rehabilitation of identified dilapidated roads, hospitals, schools and old people’s homes in various selected communities in Nigeria.

He added that the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association will, as usual, visit and donate to motherless babies’ homes and other identified disadvantaged groups in selected communities across the nation.

He said these exercises will start concurrently from the 7th of October to 24th of December 2019.

