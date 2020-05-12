Nigerian Army rehabilitates maternity ward, distributes 400 bags of grains in T/Wada

ADVERTISEMENT

The joint military exercise embarked upon by the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) and the Depot, Nigerian Army, code named exercise Kun Gama in the Falgore forest has ended with community outreach in Tudun-Wada local government area of Kano state.

The exercise was part of combat capacity building training of the Nigerian Army in its bid to be ahead of any emerging security challenges in country.

As part of its corporate social responsibility to the society, the Depot Nigerian Army rehabilitated and furnished a maternity ward in Tudun-Wada general hospital with a view to enhancing access to quality healthcare by rural women of child-bearing age within the area.

It also distributed 400 bags of grains to indigent and vulnerable families in Falgore community in order to cushion the effect of the current lockdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

The gesture was also aimed at complementing government’s efforts at containing the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The materials were received on behalf of the respective communities by the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who was represented by the state Commissioner for Information, Comrade Muhammad Garba.

In his address the governor expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Army for such a laudable gesture, saying it was in line with its objectives at containing COVID-19 in the state.

“This is very essential and important in view of the fact that the state government has already declared a lockdown. Yesterday at the end of our security meeting we were able to extend the lockdown by one week after due consultation with the federal government and we believe that this is causing a lot of hardship especially to those in Kano where quite a number of people have to move out from their homes for them to earn their living.”

He said the government had initiated her own palliative programme targeting at 300, 000 households “we did the first phase, we got about 150, 000 households across the 44 local government areas of Kano state and I want to believe that by next week the second phase of 150, 000 would be achieved by the special grace of God. So this palliative that is being initiated by the NDA and depot I think is the right thing to be done at this material time.”

Speaking on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, the General Officer Commanding 1 Division Kaduna, Major Gen. U. S. Mohammed called for sustained support to Nigerian army in its efforts to deal with security threats around Falgore forest and other parts of the country.

He said, “The joint training exercise which is a novel exercise where cadets and recruits have been jointly exercised would afforded the cadets opportunity to play the role of platoon and company commanders while the recruits play the role of soldiers in the real sense.

“The activities we are witnessing today were taught to them during the lecture period in the class room and it is expected that coming out to the field to practicalise all the scenarios it will enhance the officer cadets and the recruits in offering proficient service as officers and soldiers of Nigerian army. This will afford the cadets to learn leadership and management at the early stage” he stated.

Speaking about the security situation in the area Buratai said, “From the beginning of the exercises in the general area of Falgore forest, the security situation has greatly improved. So it is nice that criminal activities have drastically reduced in the general area; therefore I will implore you all to kindly assist the Nigerian army by providing timely information on activities of criminal elements in our society” he pleaded.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App