Nigerian Army promotes senior officers

The Nigerian Army Council has approved the promotion of senior officers to the next ranks of Major General and Brigadier General respectively.

A statement from Army spokesman, Colonel Sagir Musa, on Sunday said the council approved the promotion on Saturday, 9th of November, 2019.

Among those promoted to Major General are Brigadier General S. Idris, Defence Headquarters Abuja; Brigadier General DC Onyemulu, Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre Oshodi Lagos; Brigadier General BO Sawyer, Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans; Brigadier General GS Abdullahi, Defence Headquarters Abuja; Brigadier General IM Obot, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

Also promoted to Major General are Brigadier General AL Lawal, Nigerian High Commission, Cairo Egypt; Brigadier General LA Adegboye, Headquarters 82 Division Enugu; Brigadier General AB Ibrahim, Army Headquarters Training and Operations; Brigadier General PB Fakroga, Headquarters Nigerian Army Women Corps; Brigadier General CK Nwosu, Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni Yadi; and Brigadier General HI Bature, Headquarters Army Training and Doctrine Command, Minna.

He added that those promoted to Major General are Brigadier Generals AL Dusu, Defence Headquarters, Abuja; MA Masanawa, Ammunition Central Depot Agunu, Kachia; JA Ataguba, Land Forces Simulation Centre, Abuja; AE Attu, National Defence College, Abuja; BA Isandu, Nigerian Army Intelligence School, Lagos; SS Araoye, Command Engineering Depot Kaduna; MS Ahmed, SI List Nigerian Embassy Riyadh; GAT Ochigbano, Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary; TA Lagbaja, Headquarters 2 Brigade Abak Uyo; LA Fejokwu, Army Headquarters Department of Administration ‘Army’; PE Eromosele, National Defence College, Abuja.

Musa said others are: AM Alabi, Headquarters Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE Maiduguri; GO Adesina, Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans; MM Bunza, Nigerian Military School Zaria; AA Adesope, Directorate of Audit and Financial Management Office of the Chief of Army Staff; KI Muktar, Army Headquarters Department of Administration ‘Army’; OO Olatunde, Headquarters 35 Brigade, – (posthumously promoted).

Also promoted to Major General are EA Ndagi, Office of the National Security Adviser; KO Aligbe, Defence Headquarters; UA Yusuf, African Standby Force ECOWAS Headquarters, Abuja; OC Ajunwa, Nigerian Embassy Brasilia; FO Omoigui, Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations; OA Akinyemi, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Badagry, Lagos, among others.

He said those promoted to Brigadier Generals are BYD Sakaba, Defence Headquarters Abuja; AY Bwala 302 Artillery Regiment Onitsha; AA Adekoya, Defence Intelligence Agency; NJ Edet Headquarters 81 Division, Lagos; EC Obi-Osang, Headquarters Nigerian Army Special Forces Command, Buni Yadi; AO Arogbofa, Headquarters 102 Division Equipment Support; S Nicodemus, Headquarters 6 Division Port Harcourt; WB Idris, 17 Brigade, Katsina; IO Olatunji, Headquarters 8 Division, Sokoto.

Others are ST Audu, Headquarters 21 Brigade, Yola; UT Opuene, Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji; MD Abumawashi, Headquarters Op LAFIA DOLE, Maiduguri; LG Lepdung, Headquarters Infantry Corps, Jaji, Kaduna; AOD Okoro, Department of Administration ‘Army’; ASM Wase, Department of Training and Operations ‘Army’; AL Okpodu, Nigerian Army Aviation; S Nuhu, Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations; EO Ojo, Special Task Force, Operation SAFE HAVEN; JR Lar, 31 Artillery Brigade Garrison, Minna; SJA Ilori, Department of Army Transformation and Innovation.

He said also elevated to Brigadier Generals are NB Ebulue, Defence Intelligence Agency; KO Ukandu, Army Headquarters Department of Administration; AG Laka, Army War College, Abuja; EI Etuk, Multinational Joint Task Force N’Djamena; ME Onoja, 1 Military Intelligence Brigade, Kaduna; EI Okoro, Nigerian Army War College; MB Wabili, Nigerian Army Super Camp Benisheik; KE Chigbu, Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations; SO Nwafor, 303 Artillery Regiment General Support and I Otu, Headquarters 7 Division Maiduguri.

Others are SO Adejimi, Headquarters 6 Division Supply and Transport; SD Makolo, Headquarters Department of Transformation and Innovation; VD Beryo, Headquarters Ordnance Corps; MO Erebulu, 2 Provost Group, Ibadan; A Idris, Directorate of Army Reserve Recruitment and Resettlement Rear; CA Ataki, Department of Policy and Plans ‘Army’; FO Omata, Special Task Force Operation SAFE HAVEN; CC Ogbu, Institute of Army Education; AE Owiriwa 82 Division Ordnance Services; ROO Cole, Nigerian Army Ordnance Tailoring Factory Yaba, Lagos; TI Gusau, Nigerian Army Resource Centre Abuja.

The new Brigadier Generals include: GC Nkenke, 8 Division Supply and Transport; M Galadima, Headquarters Nigerian Army Finance Corps Apapa, Lagos; M Auta, Nigerian Army University Biu; O Nwachukwu Defence Headquarters Defence Information; I Ahmed, Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna; S Nuhu, Army Headquarters Department of Administration and AAW Hassan, Armed Forces Command and Staff College among others.

He said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen TY Buratai, congratulates the beneficiaries and charged them to redouble their efforts in the discharge of their responsibilities.

