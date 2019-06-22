Nigerian Army, NAHERA, please cooperate on Kurudu Army Estate

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to a long standing disagreement between the Nigerian Army Post Housing Department (a department under the Nigerian Army Welfare Holdings Limited) and management of the Nigerian Army Housing Estate Residents Association (NAHERA) at the Nigerian Army Housing Estate in Kurudu, Abuja, the army authorities withdrew soldiers who were manning the three gates and other security matters at the estate.

Though the president of the association, Major General Atawodi, said at the association’s last Annual General Meeting that NAHERA had never laid claim to ownership of the estate but only makes inputs on issues that affect its structure, the disagreement appears to be lingering, to the detriment of the general well-being of the estate, especially in the area of security. General Atawodi at the AGM reminded residents to take security seriously as everyone’s responsibility, and called for cooperation to effectively secure the environment, it is important to add that the Army authorities should in the overall interest of the image of the Nigerian Army, shelve every bitterness and join hands with NAHERA on security even as the disagreement has yet to be finally settled.

At the last AGM, it was generally noted that standards at the estate were noticeably beginning to give residents cause for concern, especially in the area of security.

Though the present NAHERA management has been active to its responsibilities, I would like to appeal to the army authorities to avoid taking the issue too far and consider joining hands with NAHERA to revive the security structure at the estate, and quickly resolve the issues immediately. The disagreement has taken some time and should not be allowed to persist much longer, considering the present security situation in the country.

I view the Nigerian Army Post Housing Department and NAHERA as brothers, and should be able to quickly settle their differences before allowing the wall to crack deeper. The differences should not be taken to an extent that would aid the enemy in undermining the strength and integrity of the Nigerian Army as the estate is essentially an army property.

Though Kurudu is a bit of a distance from the city centre where many offices are located, many of us chose to live at Army Estate because of its good organization and security, but these advantages may give way to the opposite if urgent efforts are not made to settle the existing differences. I want to appeal to the many army generals and other officers at the estate, both serving and retired, to strategize with the usual military solidarity, to ensure the end of this impasse in order to make the estate even better.

In the face of rancor, there can be no development, but under a harmonious atmosphere, the estate should begin to plan for its own market, hospital, nursery, primary and secondary schools and sporting ground for residents.

The NAHERA management as it prepares for the forthcoming election should endeavor to improve on its efforts, even as it is performing generally well so far. It should re-invigorate the security awareness and put more in the planning and execution of security matters. Night patrols should be intensified, especially along the inner parts of the estate.

On the part of residents, they should rise to more security awareness and be alive to their responsibility of paying their service charge regularly because without proper funding no meaningful development can come.

Security guards at the gates should be made to be fully aware of the sensitive nature of their job and avoid laxity. Indiscriminate entry especially at odd hours should never be allowed for visitors and residents without valid identification. Those responsible for regulation of Keke Napep operation should begin to become more active as the Keke riders now seem to work deep into the night, unlike what obtained in the recent past when they used to close sharply at 10pm. This could aid criminal activities. Entry and exit of non-residents should be strictly monitored and controlled. Refuse collection is being properly carried out at the moment but should be made more regular to avoid stockpile of refuse and littering of the environment. Mobilization for the forthcoming general election at the estate appear to be at a very low ebb, more effort should be made to create awareness among residents to actively participate in the process.

Gideon A. Ugwu writes from Major Badamasi Street, Nigerian Army Estate, Kurudu, Abuja

