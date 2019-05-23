Nigerian airport scanners can’t detect drugs – FAAN

ADVERTISEMENT

The scanners installed at the various Nigerian airports do not have the capacity to detect drugs, an official of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) told a Senate panel yesterday.

The revelation was made against the backdrop of the arrest last December of a Nigerian student, Zainab Habibu Aliyu, by the Saudi Arabian authorities for alleged drug trafficking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although she was released alongside another Nigerian, Ibrahim Abubakar, the Senate had resolved to probe the matter on April 30, the same day they were released.

The joint Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and Drugs and Narcotics also heard that Executive Order 1 issued by the Executive arm also reduced the number of agencies that check the luggage of international passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

‎An official of FAAN working at MAKIA, El-Yakub Usman, told the joint panel ‎that they had to comply with the provisions of the new Executive Order, which was issued to ease business in the country.

“We have scanners at the airport. But our scanners are not configured to detect drugs,” the FAAN official said.

When a member of the committee, Sen Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano) asked if they had sniper dogs, another official said they have 14 dogs, provided and trained by Germans and kept at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App