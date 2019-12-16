Nigerian Air Force bombards terrorists during meeting in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has neutralised some Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters at their hideout in Kollaram on the fringes of Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno.

NAF said the insurgents were obliterated as they assembled for a meeting at same area.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Daramola said the operation was conducted through the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole on Saturday.

“The operation was executed on Dec. 14, following credible intelligence reports indicating that some of the ISWAP leaders had assembled for a meeting in one of two buildings at the centre of the settlement.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets dispatched by the ATF to attack the location scored accurate hits on the target building completely obliterating it and killing its terrorists’ occupants,” he said.

Daramola said NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of terrorists in the North East.(NAN)

