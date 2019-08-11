Nigerian Air Force attacks insurgents in Borno, neutralises dozens

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, says its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralised several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters at multiple locations within Kollaram, in Borno.

Kollaram is a settlement on the fringes of Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno.

ADVERTISEMENT

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the operation was conducted on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The operation, which was conducted on August 9 as part of the ongoing Operation GREEN SWEEP 3 targeted three compounds in the village, where Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports had earlier indicated that the ISWAP fighters were concentrated.

“Consequently, following confirmatory Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which showed significant presence of the terrorists in the designated areas, the ATF scrambled three Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the locations.

”The munitions of the Jets hit the desired points of impact of the targets, causing damage to the buildings and neutralising dozens of the terrorists,” he said.

The spokesperson said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North-East. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App