Nigeria’ll collapse unless we practise parliamentary system — Bankole

A businessman and politician, Chief Suarau Alani Bankole, says the best gift President Muhammadu Buhari can bequeath on Nigeria “is to return the country to a parliamentary system.”

Bankole, who is the father of the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, submitted that Nigeria’s nascent democracy would soon collapse if Buhari fails to act now.

Addressing journalists yesterday at an interactive session in his Abeokuta residence, Ogun State, he described presidential system as ineffective as costly.

He said Nigerian politicians were not mature enough to effectively practise the presidential system as being done in the US where the system was copied from.

He also rejected agitation for restructuring, saying it would worsen security challenges in Nigeria.

Bankole hailed Buhari for declaring June 12 as Democracy Day, but added that, “for it to make meaningful impact, the government must do everything possible to lessen the hardships of the people.”

He tackled former President Olusegun Obasanjo for alleging a plan to “fulanilse” Nigeria, describing Obasanjo’s position as unfair.

“Who is trying to fulanise Nigeria? I don’t think this government or Buhari should be accused of that. So, as far as I am concerned, this government is doing its best, just that its best is not enough for Nigeria.

He also knocked the immediate past Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun for appointing 75 obas in a day, describing it as “pure madness.”

