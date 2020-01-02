Nigeria women’s volleyball team eyes 2020 Olympic slot

ADVERTISEMENT

The head coach of Nigeria senior volleyball women’s team, Samuel Ajayi has vowed to secure the sole ticket to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Nigerian side will be departing the nation today for Cameroon with twelve players, two coaches, the Secretary General and one referee as they prepare to battle Egypt, Kenya, Botswana and host Cameroon from today to 10th January, 2020 for the sole ticket.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Ajayi, they are prepared to make history by qualifying for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

The NSCDC coach expressed confidence that the players assembled will live up to expectation.

He said, “Nigeria is going to the qualifiers not for vacation but serious business. This current team wants to make history by qualifying for the first ever Olympics.

“If you look at the final list, you will see that the team is filled up with players who performed well at the 2019 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League and I am confident that they will live up to expectation by pick the sole ticket”.

He further said, “The players resumed camping in the first week of December and since then have undergone rigorous and technical trainings. The team also reflected on the performance at the 2019 African Games and worked on some little flaws noticed.

“The team has the combination of top players from top clubs in the country including the Most Valuable Player, Ijeoma Ukpabi; the best spiker, Albertina Francis; best setter, Sharon Achi; best defender, Jummai Bitrus and others”.

The NSCDC gaffer said, “The NVBF President, Engineer Musa Nimrod has not stopped supporting us. If not for his tremendous support, it would have been almost impossible to participate. Since he came on board few years ago, Volleyball has been on the rise and at a different level completely.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App