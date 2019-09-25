Nigeria witnessing progressive return of peace to North East –FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Mrs Nuratu Batagarawa, says the country has continued to witness progressive return of peace to the North East through the efforts of the armed forces.

Batagarawa stated this while inaugurating the National Planning Committee for the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in Abuja on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that the country had been contending with diverse internal security challenges while grappling with the unconventional warfare waged against it by the Boko Haram terrorist group in the North East.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

According to her, the country has been able to sustain her peace support efforts at the Sub-regional, regional and global levels.

“The situation has tasked the capabilities of our Armed Forces with attendant losses of our gallant officers, men and women in the line of duty.

“It is heartwarming to state that in recent times we have witnessed a progressive return of peace particularly to the North eastern part of the country ravaged by insurgency.

“Civil institutions that were destroyed are being rebuilt while the return of normalcy to most of the affected areas has paved the way for the return of sizable Internally Displaced Persons to normal life.

“The Armed Forces have continued to contend with the challenge of repelling pockets of sporadic incursions by insurgents who had since been degraded by superior fire power.

“Our gallant officers, men and women should be commended for the efforts in the northeast, other parts of the country and the world at large,” she said.

Batagarawa explained that the membership of the National Planning Committee had been very carefully selected to ensure enhanced success on the planning and implementation of the activities marking the 2020 AFRDC.

She gave the assurance that government would do all within its power to honour the memory of the departed heroes.

She said that government placed high premium on the efforts of the gallant officers, men and women of the military.

The permanent secretary added that government would also take steps to cushion the effects of the loss of the departed on those they left behind.

She said that the committee was expected to come up with suggestions on ways of improving the lots of the families of the departed heroes and heroines.

“The event is celebrated in Nigeria on January 15 annually to honour the fallen heroes who laid down their lives in service of humanity during the First and Second World Wars, Nigerian Civil War, Peace Support and Internal Security Operations.

“The occasion involves a series of activities commencing with the Press Briefing by the Honourable Minister of Defence and culminating in the Wreath Laying Ceremony by Mr President and other dignitaries at the National Cenotaph.

“The 36 state governors will also lay wreath simultaneously in their respective states,” she added.

Responding, the Chairperson of the committee, Mrs Olufunmilayo Mustapha, Director, Joint Services, said that the committee would give its best to ensure a memorable 2020 AFRDC.

Mustapha said that the sacrifices of the fallen heroes and veterans for national peace and security were worth remembering, adding that it behoves on the society to recognise them by such events.

“To this end, all segments of the society will be mobilised by the NPC to participate in the activities marking the 2020 AFRDC.

“More importantly, the public and corporate Nigeria will be encouraged to reach out to soothe the families of our fallen heroes/heroines, who bear the brunt of the sacrifices their bread winners made for peace and security in Nigeria,” she said. (NAN)

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App