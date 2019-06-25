Nigeria wins continental award for innovation in Civil Service reforms

ADVERTISEMENT

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, has said Nigeria won an award as the best country showcasing innovations in civil service reforms in Africa.

She said this on Tuesday in Abuja while receiving the plague, trophy and other paraphernalia of the award from the federal government’s delegation who received the award.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, the award was part of the celebrations of the World Public Service Day by the United Nations (UN).

The African celebration, which was hosted in Nairobi in Kenya from June 21 to June 23, attracted delegates from across African countries, including Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Africa Public Service Day celebration is part of the United Nations celebrations of the World Public Service Day. All African countries and the representatives of the civil service in the countries congregated in Nairobi, Kenya for three days.

“The mission was to deliberate on what each country is doing to improve the quality of her civil service through innovation, service delivery, accountability and transparency.

“Nigeria also participated actively and we had an exhibition pavilion where all the participating countries showcased the reforms in their respective civil service.

“This was to show where they were, what they are doing now and where they are heading to. It is with pride that I want to inform you that Nigeria won the best exhibition and pavilion award,” Oyo-Ita said.

She said the award was not just because of the decoration or the artistic nature of Nigeria’s pavilion but due to what the country showcased to the African continent, especially the reforms in the area of service delivery.

She listed other reforms which earned Nigeria the award as capacity development, accountability through the Human Resources (HR) module of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information (IPPIS) as well as application of technology to civil service processes and procedures.

“This was all well received and thus, our country won the award as the best country showcasing innovations in service reforms,” she said.

She also commended President Muhammadu Buhari and his cabinet for their cooperation and support which, she said, led to the successes recorded in the various reforms carried out in the nation’s civil service.

She equally commended the workers for their cooperation in ensuring the success of the reforms.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App