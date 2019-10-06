‘Nigeria will not break up, Yoruba will get 2023 presidency’

ADVERTISEMENT

An Abeokuta based cleric, Dr Olayiwola Samson Mercy says it’s the turn of Southwest to produce President in 2023 despite the power struggle from other geo – political zones.

Olayiwola, however, told Yoruba leaders that it requires a fierce battle to achieve power shift, saying the north “is ready to cling to the power beyond 2023.”

The Clergyman who is the General Overseer of the Christ Divine Churches International spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Sunday during the church’s anniversary.

He equally ruled out Nigeria’s breakup, saying the country would remain united despite the call for secession in some part of the country.

Olayiwola while urging the countrymen to always remain peaceful and united, said “Under President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria has been moving forward. And I can testify.”

Speaking on the struggle for Buhari’s successor, the clergyman said “In 2023, power will return to Southwest because it’s Yorubas’ turn. Like you know, an average northern wants to stay in power. And may I say this, in 2023, we have to force power out of the north because they are not ready to quit the stage for other zones.

“But, I want you to be rest assured that Nigeria will not break up. We will definitely have crises and we will resolve it. Do you think a politician who just emerged as governor in Imo State would be part of moves for Nigeria’s break up? If you hear some people calling for war or kidnapping everywhere, the political class are behind it and it’s all about 2023.”

Olayiwola also expressed confidence that Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo would survive his ongoing travails, believed to be part of power play ahead of 2023.

