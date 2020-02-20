Nigeria will defeat terrorism – Sultan

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar lll, on Thursday assured that Nigeria will win the ongoing fight against insurgency despite the current situation.

He gave the assurance in Abuja at the 5th International Conference on Love and Tolerance themed: “Countering violent extremism for peaceful coexistence,” and organised by the UFUK Dialogue Foundation.

The Sultan, represented by the Emir of Jiwa, Dr. Idris Musa, noted that most Nigerians do not love each other.

He lamented the killings and bloodshed in country, saying “it has gotten to a stage where the rich is avoiding the poor.”

He urged all Nigerians to live in peace and be their brother’s keepers and for Muslims and Christian faithfuls to love one another for God to show mercy and restore peace and progress in the country.

“We can win the fight against insurgence. Everyone is afraid of each other. I am sure we are going to win the war. Today, it has reached where a senior citizen is running away from the common man, because, he is thinking that he would lose his life, why?

“The security challenge is our problem. The Holy Quran is a message to mankind. The Holy Bible is a message to mankind. If we cannot listen to what the Bible and Quran have taught us and we continue in our bad ways, what do we expect.

“It is part of the punishment we are receiving based on our sins. If we can stop committing sin and abide by God’s words, things will change.

“I thank the UFUK Foundation for trying to unite the world to become one and love each other. Today, we are in a situation that most of us do not love each other. This is wrong, we are created in the same way and we are brothers, no matter the situation and religion.

“We are appealing to everyone to live together and be our brother’s keeper and live in harmony. We should not create problems for each other,” he admonished.

The President of UFUK Dialogue, Kamil Kemanci, said the organisation serves to stand by societal peace, love, respect and compassion in support of human dignity and the greater good by striving to preserve the common values of humanity, respect, tolerance, peace and mutual understanding.

He urged the government to fight violence and terrorists’ recruitment by working with local communities to set up necessary framework for identifying involved youths and prevent them from seeking self-destructive paths, assist families with counseling and other support service.

He also advised that youth should be taught ways of expressing support and dissent within democratic means adding that government should incorporate democratic values into school curricula.

The Executive Director, Cardinal Onaiyekan Foundation for Peace (COFP), Rev. Sister Agatha Chikelue, said there is need to emphasize on peaceful coexistence right from primary school level.

According to her, tolerance and love among Nigerians will boost security, promote peace and enhance development across the nation.

She said the opposite will produce social marginalization, deprivation, segregation, exclusion, lack of access to justice and resources, repression, abuse and oppression, among other ills.

“The result will lead to chaos, violent extremism, insurgency and even terrorism as the country is experiencing today,” she added.

