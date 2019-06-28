  1. Home
Nigeria will continue to support ICC, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria will continue to support the International Criminal Court (ICC) in fulfilling its mandates.

The president stated this when he received the Nigerian-born President of the ICC, Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji, at the State House, Abuja on Friday.

Buhari appealed to developed countries to take the ICC “more seriously in order to strengthen the rule of law and democracy”.

According to the Nigerian leader, the ICC provides a moral strength for victims to receive justice against internal and external injustices.

He also commended Eboe-Osuji for the achievements at the ICC under his presidency.

Earlier, the President of the ICC had congratulated Buhari on his re-election and successful inauguration for a second tenure.

He lauded the Nigerian leader’s “strong and unambiguous statement in support of the rule of law” and for the Court and its principles during his visit to the headquarters of the ICC in The Hague last July.

Eboe-Osuji appealed to Buhari to continue to support the ICC and to encourage African leaders, whose countries had not ratified the Rome Statute which established the Court, to do so. (NAN)

