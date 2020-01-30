Nigeria will be safe if Nigerians put differences aside – Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said that his administration’s goals of providing a safe and secure nation with policies and programmes that will bring prosperity to the masses is achievable if all Nigerians put their differences aside and work together in the spirit of cooperation.

President Buhari, who disclosed this at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, during a courtesy visit by the 2019 National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Awardees, stated that the task of nation-building is an enormous one.

The President, who said citizens must endeavor to become more productive, added that it is only through increased productivity that a big and prosperous economy can be created.

Buhari, who encouraged citizens, especially youths, to emulate the actions of the awardees as they continue to work together to build the Nigeria of our expectations, said the awardees are role models for all to emulate.

The President said that he had been informed that the National Productivity Centre will, on an annual basis, organize forums for past awardees to come together and exchange ideas on how to encourage selfless service and commitment in our lives.

While congratulating them on what he called “the well-deserved award”, he said the conferment of the award is in recognition of their exemplary service, conduct, productivity, innovation and excellence in various endeavors.

He said, “I am delighted to welcome the recipients of the 2019 National Productivity Order of Merit award to State House. I was unable to personally attend and confer the awards on you individually.

“The National Productivity Order of Merit is one of the highest honours our nation confers on its citizens. The process of selection is strictly based on merit. We shall continue to preserve this process to sustain the integrity and values of this great tradition.

“2019 awardees are diverse and outstanding. We have captains of Industry, technocrats, public servants, media practitioners, security officials and many more. Your tangible contributions towards protecting, developing and enhancing our country and its citizens are your lasting legacy.”

The Federal Government had conferred the NPOM Award on 25 deserving individuals and seven organizations drawn from all sectors of the economy, including the Founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) and Chairman of the United Bank for Africa Group (UBA) and Heirs Holdings, Tony O. Elumelu, CON; Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Oba Otudeko, Col Hameed Ali (rtd.), and the media guru, Sam Omatseye, among other notable Nigerians.

