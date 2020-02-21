Nigeria: Where two wrongs make a ‘right’

ADVERTISEMENT

No matter the grievances you hold against President Muhammadu Buhari, it doesn’t afford one the moral supremacy to wish him dead. Leadership is an onerous task, the rope of responsibility isn’t reposed solely upon the shoulders of the leader. Followership, like leadership, thrives by living up to responsibilities. The big question is; as followers, are we responsible? We can’t stick a claim to moral supremacy when as followers we proudly abuse our responsibilities. No religion supports placing curses and abusing of leaders. We are urged to always pray for them. If we do the latter (positive prayer), the output favours us. We place curses, we plunge ourselves into darkness. Who likes darkness if not the forces of evil?

Yes, the closure of land borders has affected her business because she sells rice. But, that wasn’t an easy decision and we ought to know that. More importantly, we ought to perceive the decision by looking beyond the parapet to see the bigger picture. I mean, how would she feel when the normal land border routine continues and lives of people and properties get whisked at will by terrorists taking advantage of our porous borders? Even now that the borders are shut, Boko Haram terrorists have moved out of hibernation mode, stoking high the flames of insecurity. It is the job of the C-in-C to protect the greater lot and no decision along this path comes easy.

We can’t sow evil and hope for the best, neither can we act irresponsibly and demand the opposite from our leaders. It is about time followership obeyed the gospel of responsibility. It is easier to lead responsible followers than the opposite, and this is the case with most nation’s whose strides we envy.

This is one out of many cases that proved my teachers, and I, lied. In my country, Nigeria, two wrongs make a right!

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Ibrahim Yahaya, Lugbe, Abuja yahayaibrahim006@gmail.com

Related

Download Daily Trust News App