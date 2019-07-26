  1. Home
Nigeria under-funding health sector – NMA

nigerian medical association logo nma

The president of the Nigerian Medical Association, Francis Faduyile, says Nigeria has been under-funding the health sector.

He said this in Abuja yesterday at the 52nd Annual General Meeting Scientific Conference of the Nigerian Dental Association.

“It is important for us to know that we need both the government and the public to see that a lot of health statistics in this country have gone terribly low,” he said.

The president of the dental association, Dr Eshikena Evelyn, said at present, Nigeria had a ratio of one dentist to 45,000 patients instead of the ratio of one to 600 as recommended by the World Health Organisation.

