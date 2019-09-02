Nigeria: UN to declare SDGs action plan by 2020- Dep. Sec-Gen

ADVERTISEMENT

The United Nations (UN) says it is set to declare a decade of action from 2020 to assess the goals of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Nigeria.

Amina Mohammed, the UN Deputy Secretary-General, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Gombe on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed said that with such assessment, the UN would get ideas on how to best improve on provision of basic services such as health, education, water and sanitation, as well as make investments in infrastructure that would create jobs.

“ For the SDGs, we are looking to see where we are off-track and how we can reinforce getting back on track.

“ So we will declare a decade of action from 2020 to 2030,and that means we will begin to look for the investment in our economy; those that will look at infrastructure that will create jobs.

“ We will ensure it is inclusive such that we do not leave anyone behind so that we can generate the revenue that can pay for basic services, health, education, water and sanitation.

“You know that the SDGs framework is a 15-year one, and we are five years into it now; we about to assess how far we have gone with the SDGs at the General Assembly this September”, she said.

The UN deputy secretary-general urged states to strengthen their institutional structures to attract investment for development.

“In the cases of states like Gombe, this is where we need to reinforce our structures institutionally to bring investments to achieve the SDGs and the plans”, she added.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App