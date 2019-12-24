Nigeria to start production of aircraft spare parts — Onu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, says Nigeria has the capacity to produce industrial machine spare parts including those of aircraft through Projects Development Institute, Enugu.

Onu stated this yesterday during the inauguration of projects at the institute.

He said: “I have seen the progress so far made in this institute but we want them to do more. We want PRODA to be a centre of excellence.”

The minister expressed happiness with the induction furnace project of the institute which has the capacity to produce industrial machines and aircraft spare parts.

He said with the two furnaces, the institute could produce non-ferrous materials including aluminum and stainless steel.

He also challenged the institute to continue its research on the production of lithium batteries with a view to commercialising the findings.

On the pencil production project of the institute, Onu said he was satisfied that production had finally started on the project. “We have all seen pencils produced by PRODA and this effort is quite commendable,” he said.

The minister challenged PRODA to research into the production of all forms of pencils, including beautification pencils.

Onu, however, said the government was not interested in the institute producing pencils in commercial quantities, but in them to transfer their research findings to Nigerians. (NAN)

