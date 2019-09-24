Nigeria to participate in World Travel Market

ADVERTISEMENT

Alhaji Rabo Saleh, National President of Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN) on Tuesday said Nigeria is ready to participate in the World Travel Market (WTM) scheduled to hold in London from Nov. 4 to 6.

He stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said :”FTAN, for the first time, is spearheading the move for Nigeria to participate in WTM in collaboration with the NTDC.

“The NTDC felt that the private sector should be directly involved in tourism development, bringing investors and showcasing our potentials, as it is done in other country.

“So together with NTDC , we are now working with other parastatals, ministries, and also with other private sector to ensure that Nigeria participate at the WTM.

“It is the private sector that spear head WTM in other countries, so for the first time, FTAN have been given that responsibility.

“We are also talking to ministries and all the parastatals including the private sector to see that together we move Nigeria forward,” Saleh said.

Saleh further explained that FTAN was already working with tour operators in Nigeria and with foreign partners to ensure a smooth and successful participation at the 2019 WTM.

According to Saleh, Nigeria’s participation in WTM will offer opportunities to showcase its great tourism potential and thereby attract tourist to the country for enhanced economic benefits.

He explained that FTAN as a private sector-driven body, was collaborating with the Nigeria Tourism Development Cooperation (NTDC) towards attending the event .

The FTAN president therefore called on government at all levels, corporate bodies and relevant stakeholders to support the FTAN/ NTDC initiative towards maximizing the nation’s rich tourism potentials.

“Marketing Nigeria to other countries is the only way of telling them what our country has to offer and the opportunities that are available here.” (NAN)

